Coach pleads guilty in Sandusky basketball tournament shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local coach was convicted of several charges after shooting a parent during a basketball tournament in Sandusky last year.

Mario Lacy Sr., of Euclid, was convicted on a series of charges including felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons under disability Wednesday.

A number of charges were dismissed, including attempted murder and endangering children charges, according to court documents.

Police said it happened in the parking lot of the Cedar Point Sports Center during a youth basketball tournament in April 2021 after Lacy and a parent got into a verbal fight inside the facility. It continued into the parking lot. Lacy was in his car when he shot the victim and drove off from the scene. The victim faced non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said it was a chaotic, confusing scene.

“We were getting trampled, falling down, everything... not knowing what’s going on,” a parent of one of the players told 13abc at the time. “Plus all the shootings you hear that’s going on... people were like pure panic.”

Lacy is scheduled to be sentenced on August 23, 2022.

Lacy was arrested Saturday after an argument resulted in a shooting at Cedar Point Sports Complex in Sandusky. (Sandusky police)

Previous coverage:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.