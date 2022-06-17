Birthday Club
Common concert canceled “due to travel delays”

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Common introduces a performance at the 62nd annual...
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Common introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy and Academy Award winning rapper and his criminal justice reform organization Imagine Justice has launched a campaign with dozens of advocacy and activist groups calling attention to the threat coronavirus poses on millions of people jailed or imprisoned in the U.S. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)(Matt Sayles | Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The concert that was supposed to kick off the ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series was cancelled Friday morning.

Rapper/actor Common was planned to be the headliner for the show, though it ended up being called off “due to travel delays.”

In the announcement, ProMedica and the tour management team apologized for any inconvenience this may cause for individuals who were planning to attend the show.

For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, those online purchases will automatically be refunded.

For tickets purchased through the Huntington Center Box Office, customers can get refunds at the Huntington Center Box Office during normal business hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All other purchases will require the customer to go through third-party websites to get their refund.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

