Common concert canceled “due to travel delays”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The concert that was supposed to kick off the ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series was cancelled Friday morning.

Rapper/actor Common was planned to be the headliner for the show, though it ended up being called off “due to travel delays.”

In the announcement, ProMedica and the tour management team apologized for any inconvenience this may cause for individuals who were planning to attend the show.

For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, those online purchases will automatically be refunded.

For tickets purchased through the Huntington Center Box Office, customers can get refunds at the Huntington Center Box Office during normal business hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All other purchases will require the customer to go through third-party websites to get their refund.

