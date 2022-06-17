Courts finding new judge to hear Toledo City Council bribery case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several former Toledo City Council Members facing charges for allegedly accepting bribes while in office had a court appearance Friday.

Gary Johnson, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, and Larry Sykes are facing charges in the case. Their lawyers appeared for a video pretrial conference.

The courts began the process to find a new judge to hear the case. Judge James Carr was working through the first part of it but he was never going to go over the trial itself.

The former council members are accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes after a 2-year-long FBI investigation.

Court documents detail how each of the council members allegedly accepted payments in the range of five hundred to five thousand dollars for ‘yes’ votes on zoning requests to internet cafes.

The trial is tentatively set to happen this fall.

