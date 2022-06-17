DeWine urges use of school resource officers over armed teachers, details safety initiatives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine is providing additional information to Ohio’s schools after he signed a bill into law earlier this week allowing school staff to be armed with reduced training requirements.

The new law leaves the decision to arm school staff up to individual school boards. In a letter to schools on Friday, the governor said he signed the bill because each school situation is different.

“I did not want to deny schools this option and wanted to make sure that if a school chooses this option that all training hours are directly relevant to situations that could occur in schools,” DeWine said in the letter.

Despite allowing any eligible school staffer who completes the required training to be armed, DeWine said he believes the best option is to have a school resource officer in every school building.

“If you decide to arm a school employee, the selection of the right person or persons is obviously extremely important, and having the right temperament, good judgment, and prior familiarity with guns all would be factors to consider,” DeWine said.

You can read the letter in its entirety below.

The governor also announced this week that the Ohio School Safety Center is expanding. After signing the state’s capital budget, the state is providing $100 million in funding for K-12 school safety grants and will begin providing training to school staff on behavioral threat assessments in August.

The attached video is from a previous report.

Previous coverage:

DeWine signs bill that reduces gun training requirements for Ohio teachers

Parents, students react to Ohio bill on arming teachers

Local school leaders react to Ohio bill on arming teachers

Ohio bill reducing gun training for teachers heads to DeWine

Ohio lawmakers debate training for armed school employees

Senators consider proposed law to reduce gun training for school staff

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.