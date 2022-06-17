Everyday heroes honored for saving lives in our community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One year ago, Dr. Daniel Cassavar’s wife called him and said there was a commotion in the water of the Maumee River by their home in Wood County.

Dr. Cassavar ran down the embankment and saw a father and three young boys struggling in the water. Without hesitating, he jumped in. The oldest boy, who was 11 years old at the time, was not breathing.

“I checked for a pulse. He had no pulse. I did some CPR. About 15 or 20 compressions as quick as I could. And then I decided he needs some air. So, I gave him two deep breaths, mouth-to-mouth, and then started CPR again. And he coughed up a bunch of water and started to breathe and that was a good sign,” said Dr. Cassavar, who is a cardiologist with ProMedica.

In March 2020, Andrew Kubasek and Ashley Holdren spotted a fire along Grasser St. in Oregon. They ran in and pulled a woman to safety.

“The flames are like dripped down, like onto her. There’s no time to like, you know, try to get the flames off of her because it was so quick. It just like burned up. And the smoke’s like just billowing out of the front door,” described Holdren.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’re a hero.’ And I’m like, I’m not a hero. I’m just a neighbor. I’m just a person that went into an extreme situation and just got lucky and came out on top,” said Kubasek.

Thursday night at The Pinnacle in Maumee, these three were among those honored for their actions during the 53rd Hero Awards presented by the Safety Council of Northwest Ohio. Those in attendance say it’s about neighbor helping neighbor in our community, and being at the right place at the right time and doing the right thing.

