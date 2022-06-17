Birthday Club
Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, on Aug. 14, 2020, in Washington. Navarro, 72, appeared in federal court in Washington to be arraigned on the two-count indictment.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty Friday to contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro, 72, appeared in federal court in Washington to be arraigned on the two-count indictment.

He was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta scheduled a trial for November. Navarro’s lawyers asked for the trial to be held next year, saying the case presented constitutional and legal questions that need to be litigated.

Navarro has argued that the select committee investigating the attack is unlawful and therefore a subpoena it issued to him in February is unenforceable under law.

The hearing focused on pressure on ex-Vice President Mike Pence. (CNN/POOL/House TV/Getty Images/Obtained by ABC News/Jan 6 Cmte Exhibit/RMG News/Rise Media)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

