Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Former Bowling Green H.S. coach facing sexual battery, child porn charges

Investigation into former Bowling Green High School strength coach
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former strength and conditioning coach at Bowling Green was arrested and charged with sexual battery Thursday.

Zachary James Gibson, 30, was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail for allegedly having sexual contact with a 17-year-old boy in late March and early April of this year.

The sexual battery incidents are alleged to have taken place on March 27 and April 3. He also faces three counts of child pornography.

Gibson was employed by Bowling Green High School as a coach until he was fired in April. Gibson convicted in 2010 of disseminating harmful material to a juvenile.

Gibson had a court appearance scheduled Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Ohio’s new fireworks law goes into effect soon; here’s what you need to know
Jarrett Prizel hears the sentence for his reckless homicide conviction in the hazing death of...
BGSU fraternity members who took plea deal in hazing death sentenced
The Lucas County Engineer’s Office says roundabouts are proven to be more safe than traffic...
Roundabout installation begins in Lucas County
Caila Barringer is charge with OVI, using a weapon while intoxicated along with other charges..
BODY CAM: TPD recruit charged with OVI denies being in crash, having weapon

Latest News

The Fulton County Fair is underway and runs through Thursday.
It’s summertime! - 2022 County Fair schedule
TPD said the victims each handed the suspects money and the suspects then ran away.
TPD searching for suspects who robbed two victims at gunpoint
Cedar Point Sports Center
Coach pleads guilty in Sandusky basketball tournament shooting
According to TPD, the suspect crashed the vehicle shortly after the incident and left the scene...
TPD searching for suspect who allegedly assaulted a man with disabilities and stole his car