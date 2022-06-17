Former Bowling Green H.S. coach facing sexual battery, child porn charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former strength and conditioning coach at Bowling Green was arrested and charged with sexual battery Thursday.

Zachary James Gibson, 30, was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail for allegedly having sexual contact with a 17-year-old boy in late March and early April of this year.

The sexual battery incidents are alleged to have taken place on March 27 and April 3. He also faces three counts of child pornography.

Gibson was employed by Bowling Green High School as a coach until he was fired in April. Gibson convicted in 2010 of disseminating harmful material to a juvenile.

Gibson had a court appearance scheduled Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.