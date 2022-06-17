Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.(Terry Renna | (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in southwest Missouri earlier this month.

Police say Bowyer’s vehicle struck a woman walking on an exit ramp on June 5 near Osage Beach.

Bowyer stopped immediately and called 911.

Police say 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton died at the scene.

The crash report says Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, provided a roadside blood sample that recorded no alcohol.

Bowyer, a Fox Sports racing analyst, retired from NASCAR in 2020 after winning 10 Cup Series races in 15 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Ohio’s new fireworks law goes into effect soon; here’s what you need to know
Jarrett Prizel hears the sentence for his reckless homicide conviction in the hazing death of...
BGSU fraternity members who took plea deal in hazing death sentenced
The Lucas County Engineer’s Office says roundabouts are proven to be more safe than traffic...
Roundabout installation begins in Lucas County
American Airlines ending service in Toledo

Latest News

The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Alaska officials release new details on milk, sealant mix-up
Replacement SNAP benefits will be added to the Ohio Direction Card of the recipients.
Replacement benefits available for SNAP food spoilage
FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Montana governor faces criticism for vacationing during floods
As the U.S. Senate struggles to agree on gun safety legislation, yet another act of violence...
Alabama community mourns church shooting as Senate debates gun bill
FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
White House: Florida doctors can order under-5 COVID shots