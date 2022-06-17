Hittin’ The Town: Local sports league serves up all kinds of fun

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sports are a big part of life for many of us. But after high school and college you don’t always have an opportunity to play the games you love. There’s a special club in our region to help people get off the sidelines and back in the game.

You might think your days of glory on the court, the course, or the diamond are behind you. But the Toledo Sport and Social Club offers up all kinds of opportunities for adults to play everything from golf and volleyball to softball.

“When you’re getting out there for scheduled time with friends you get away from the stress of every day life. You’re exercising and hopefully that means an overall better well-being,” said Jesse Spier, owner of Toledo Sport and Social Club.

Jesse gave up his day job as an engineer to start the club.

“Some people may not agree with this, but believe it or not, I am more relaxed. I get to have fun and tell people I play games for a living,” said Spier. “To my dad who wonders what I’m doing with my engineering degree, I say engineers are trained to be problem solvers. I am now running a business solving problems on a regular basis.”

And there are a lot of fans of the club he’s created. Lindsay Turner played several sports at Maumee High School. She’s even more active through the sport and social club now.

“Once I got in I wanted to do it all,” Turner said.

She plays football, softball, volleyball, basketball.

“As a female athlete, it’s great to have so many opportunities to play at this age competitively,” Turner said.

Lindsay says she’s met all kinds of new friends. She also gets to play alongside her best friend.

“My husband is our pitcher for softball and I am the short stop, so to be able to talk the whole time game and hang out in a competition atmosphere it’s a lot of fun,” said Turner.

Stories like that are exactly what the former engineer had in mind all along. “When I hear the laughter behind me, I know I’ve done the right thing,” said Spier.

The Toledo Sport and Social Club runs year-round. Players need to be 21 and over.

To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.