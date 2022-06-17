Birthday Club
Holland Strawberry Festival happening this weekend

The festival runs from now through Sunday.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Holland Strawberry Festival is going on this weekend.

The festival will feature its two big annual events, the parade and the Strawberry Festival Bake Off.

According to organizers, the parade will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. with theme of “Hometown Pride”. You can find even more information about the parade by clicking here. Line up for the parade will be at 12 p.m.

The Strawberry Festival Bake Off will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m. Organizers say that all entries must be in the kitchen no later than 3 p.m. with your name and dessert name fixed to the bottom of your dish. They also say that as always, strawberries are required to be the main ingredient of your dessert.

The prize amounts are as follows:

  • First Place: $75
  • Second Place: $50
  • Third Place: $25

Winners must be present to collect their prize.

The festival runs from now through Sunday and includes rides, live music and more. To check out everything the festival has to offer, click here.

