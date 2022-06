TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

Putnam County Fair June 20-25

Lucas County Fair July 11-17

Ottawa County Fair July 18-24

Lenawee County Fair July 24-30

Seneca County Fair July 25-31

Monroe County Fair July 31-Aug 6

Wood County Fair Aug 1-8

Henry County Fair Aug 11-18

Defiance County Fair Aug 20-27

Sandusky County Fair Aug 22-28

Hancock County Fair Aug 31- Sept 5

Fulton County Fair Sept 2-8

Williams County Fair Sept 10-15

Wyandot County Fair Sept 12-17

