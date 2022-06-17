Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

June 17th Weather Forecast

Cool & Nice Weekend, Long Lasting Heat Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and breezy today with a high in the middle 80s. Saturday will bring the nicest weather of the 7-day forecast with very low humidity, sunshine and cooler highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will bring a few more clouds for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The heat returns starting Monday afternoon and could last through next week. Highs will be around 90 on Monday. The middle to upper 90s are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Low 90s are possible the rest of the week. The overall forecast is expected to be dry, but a few storms are possible on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio’s new fireworks law goes into effect soon; here’s what you need to know
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Jarrett Prizel hears the sentence for his reckless homicide conviction in the hazing death of...
BGSU fraternity members who took plea deal in hazing death sentenced
Caila Barringer is charge with OVI, using a weapon while intoxicated along with other charges..
BODY CAM: TPD recruit charged with OVI denies being in crash, having weapon
The Lucas County Engineer’s Office says roundabouts are proven to be more safe than traffic...
Roundabout installation begins in Lucas County

Latest News

6/16: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast
6/16: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast
One more day of heat and humidity before a more comfortable Father's Day weekend! Dan Smith has...
6/16: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
One more day of heat and humidity before a more comfortable Father's Day weekend! Dan Smith has...
6/16: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Cooler Weekend, Long Lasting Heat Next Week
June 16th Weather Forecast