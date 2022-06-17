June 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and breezy today with a high in the middle 80s. Saturday will bring the nicest weather of the 7-day forecast with very low humidity, sunshine and cooler highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will bring a few more clouds for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The heat returns starting Monday afternoon and could last through next week. Highs will be around 90 on Monday. The middle to upper 90s are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Low 90s are possible the rest of the week. The overall forecast is expected to be dry, but a few storms are possible on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.