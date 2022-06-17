Birthday Club
Local artist will perform at Whitmer High School Auditorium

By Alexis Means
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Despite the cancellation of rapper Common’s concert, local artist Thaddaeus Washington said the show will go on.

Common was slated to kick off the ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series however, the show was canceled Friday morning.

Washington, who was the opening act, decided he would do a free concert Friday.

Washington’s concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Whitmer High School Auditorium located on 5601 Clegg Dr, Toledo.

“They awarded us the opportunity to be here at the auditorium and to have a show here. So I’m excited,” said Washington.

Washington is no stranger to the entertainment industry. He’s worked with Grammy-winning gospel artists as well as performed at the mud hens and at NBA events

“We have some amazing new music that I’m ready to share. My dad, my inspiration, my hero, he’s going to share the stage with me at some point,” said Washington.

Washington began playing instruments at the age of 13. His father taught him the guitar.

