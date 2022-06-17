Birthday Club
Metroparks seeking volunteers to decorate Manor House for “Zombie Prom”

Select spaces of the house will be decorated with spooky decorations for a week leading up to the event.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Metroparks is looking for volunteers to decorate the Manor House for Zombie Prom.

According to Metroparks, Zombie Prom is an event for people 21 years of age and older that will take place on October 29, 2022 at the Manor House located in Wildwood Preserve. Select spaces of the house will be decorated with spooky decorations for a week leading up to the event.

Metroparks says anyone who is interested in volunteering can fill out a decorator application. In order to be considered, you must submit your application by July 31.

