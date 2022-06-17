Birthday Club
Petco opening first neighborhood farm and pet supply store

Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - Petco is opening a new group of stores that will cater to horses, cows, goats, pigs and sheep.

The American pet retailer says the stores will meet the needs of pet and farm animals in small and rural communities.

The first Petco Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply store is scheduled to open Friday in Floresville, Texas.

Representatives with Petco said the store would carry food products and services such as vaccinations, grooming and stations to wash farm animals.

The stores will also have health and wellness programs to support local pets.

Petco plans to open a few more of these stores throughout the rest of the year.

