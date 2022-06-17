Birthday Club
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CNN) – Police in Idaho are hoping to return lost property that has been found to its rightful owner, but the owner may not want to claim it.

Garden City Police are looking for the person who owns a fanny pack that was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.

Police posted photos of the fanny pack on social media saying the owner can give them a call or head to their headquarters to reclaim the property.

Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

