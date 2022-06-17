Replacement benefits available for SNAP food spoilage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can apply to replace food that spoiled during the recent power outages.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, households that lost food, that was bought with SNAP benefits, because of a power outage of four hours or more can apply to receive replacement SNAP benefits for the amount of food that was lost.

Replacement SNAP benefits will be added to the Ohio Direction Card of the recipients as long as the replacement does not exceed their monthly allotment.

ODJFS says households that were impacted must complete JFS Form 07222 within 10 days of the loss. The form should then be submitted to their County Department of Job and Family Services (CDJFS) who will verify the extended power outage before replacing benefits.

Households are also encouraged to submit verification of the extended power outage, according to ODJFS. This could include, screenshots of news reports, text or email alerts or outage maps that show your specific area was without power for four or more hours.

Recipients can find their county office by clicking here.

