Toledo Beer and Bacon Fest happening Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Beer and Bacon Fest is happening this Saturday.

The fest will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hungarian Club of Toledo located at 224 Paine Ave. in the historic Birmingham Neighborhood of East Toledo.

According to organizers, there will be numerous bacon-themed food items available. Food tickets will be sold at the event.

General Admission tickets for the event are $35 and include 10 beer samples. VIP tickets are $45 and include 15 beer samples, five food tickets and 30-minute early entry into the event. Organizers say there are a limited number of VIP tickets available. Tickets can be purchased online via EventBrite.

Additional beer samples, merchandise and food will be available for purchase at the event, according to organizers.

Those who attend the event must be 21 years of age or older. Organizers ask that you please bring a valid ID for entrance.

