Toledo-Lucas County Health Department hosts back to school event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas Health Department and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library hosts a Back-to-School Event on July 12.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the health department located on 635 N. Erie, Toledo.

Attendees can purchase birth certificates for $25 as well as Shots 4 Tots n Teens. In order to receive a shot, attendees must bring their current shot record.

Those who receive a vaccine or purchase a birth certificate will receive a backpack.

A second event will take place on September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.