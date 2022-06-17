Toledo-Lucas County Health Department hosts back to school event
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas Health Department and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library hosts a Back-to-School Event on July 12.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the health department located on 635 N. Erie, Toledo.
Attendees can purchase birth certificates for $25 as well as Shots 4 Tots n Teens. In order to receive a shot, attendees must bring their current shot record.
Those who receive a vaccine or purchase a birth certificate will receive a backpack.
A second event will take place on September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.