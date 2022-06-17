Birthday Club
TPD searching for suspect who allegedly assaulted a man with disabilities and stole his car

According to TPD, the suspect crashed the vehicle shortly after the incident and left the scene...
According to TPD, the suspect crashed the vehicle shortly after the incident and left the scene of the crash.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man with disabilities and stole his car.

TPD responded to the 2800 block of Airport Hwy. for an aggravated robbery report. According to TPD, the victim, a 55-year-old man with disabilities, was approached by the suspect asking for a ride. The victim accepted and when they stopped at a Dollar General, the suspect took the keys and ordered the victim to leave the car.

TPD says the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and pulled out a knife while the victim attempted to defend himself. The suspect then drove away and left the victim in the parking lot.

According to TPD, the suspect crashed the vehicle shortly after the incident and left the scene of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

