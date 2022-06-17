TPD searching for suspects who robbed two victims at gunpoint

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for two suspects who robbed two victims at gunpoint Thursday night.

TPD responded to the 3200 block of Elm Street on a robbery call. When they arrived, the victims, a 93-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman, told TPD that after they pulled into their driveway, they were approached by two unknown males who pointed guns at them and demanded money.

TPD said the victims each handed the suspects money and the suspects then ran away. Neither of the victims were injured.

This investigation is ongoing.

