6/18: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear and a bit chilly with lighter winds and lows in the low 50s. SUNDAY: Sunny and nice for Father’s Day and Juneteenth, highs around 80. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows near 60. MONDAY: More clouds than sun early Monday, then blue skies for the afternoon with highs approaching 90. EXTENDED: Blazing sun, humid, and very hot Tuesday with highs making a run at 100. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s and a chance for a t-storm or two. Sunny Thursday with highs around 90. Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the low to mid-90s, and a stray t-storm can’t be ruled out. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low to mid-90s. Partly sunny Sunday, highs in the low 90s.

