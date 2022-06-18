Birthday Club
9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store in Parma

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Parma said they are investigating a case of a stolen puppy.

The 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was taken from the Petland located on West Ridgewood Drive in Parma and is valued at approximately $4,899, according to police and store animal care manager Amy Parker.

Puppy stolen from Parma pet store
Puppy stolen from Parma pet store(Source: Parma police)

The suspect entered the location on Friday at around 2:15 p.m. and spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before he ran out of the store with the dog tucked under his arm.

Puppy stolen from Parma pet store
Puppy stolen from Parma pet store(Source: Parma police)

A getaway vehicle was not seen at the time. Police said it is believed the suspect ran away on foot.

Anyone with information about the stolen puppy or suspect can call Parma detectives at 440-885-1234.

