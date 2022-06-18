Double Murder Suspect Shoots Himself After East Toledo Standoff

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man wanted in a double murder in Kentucky shot himself early Saturday morning after an hours-long standoff with Toledo police. The man had been holed up in a house on Utah street on the east side of Toledo. He was rushed to the hospital. Police at the scene said they did not know his condition. The man’s name has not been released.

