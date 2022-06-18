Birthday Club
Double Murder Suspect Shoots Himself After East Toledo Standoff

Man was wanted on murder warrants from Kentucky
Toledo Police on scene of standoff with Kentucky double-murder suspect.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man wanted in a double murder in Kentucky shot himself early Saturday morning after an hours-long standoff with Toledo police. The man had been holed up in a house on Utah street on the east side of Toledo. He was rushed to the hospital. Police at the scene said they did not know his condition. The man’s name has not been released.

