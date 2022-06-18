Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

‘It’s not going to happen’: Ohio Senate president speaks on transgender athlete bill

Ohio Senator Matt Huffman, R-Lima
Ohio Senator Matt Huffman, R-Lima(WTVG)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - The provision on “genital inspection” in Ohio H.B. 61 was disputed by Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) during a forum at the City Club of Cleveland on Wednesday.

During the non-partisan debate, Huffman was mentioned by former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to give his perspective on genital inspections when it came to transgender athletes.

“I’m not sure why that’s in the bill,” Huffman said in regard to a concerned parent speaker. “It’s completely unnecessary.”

MORE >> Ohio House passes bill banning transgender girls from female school sports | Outrage grows over Ohio transgender athlete bill

H.B. 61, also known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act” by its supporters, includes a subsection that would require athletes to prove their sex with an inspection conducted by their physician.

Additionally, the bill included a mandatory analysis of the athlete’s genetic makeup.

Section 3313.5317 of House Bill 61 includes genital inspections conducted by the athlete's...
Section 3313.5317 of House Bill 61 includes genital inspections conducted by the athlete's physician.(Ohio Legislature)

“All of these tests can be done with a simple DNA swab,” Huffman added. “It’s not going to happen.”

The bill was introduced by Representatives Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) and Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Paris). Before being its own bill, H.B. 61 was once apart of H.B. 151 to “replace Ohio Teacher Residency Program with local mentorship.”

“The Save Women’s Sports Act is a fairness issue for women,” Powell said in a tweet. “This bill ensures that every little girl who works hard to make it on a podium is not robbed of her chance by a biological male competing against her in a biological female sport.”

Currently, the bill is still in the house committee to determine if it will be amended or tabled.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police on scene of standoff with Kentucky double-murder suspect.
Several-hour long standoff with barricaded man ends in Toledo
The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens
Abbell Associates tells 13abc it plans to purchase the former Sears store near Secor and Central.
$41 million in brownfield projects slated for Toledo, Lucas County
TFRD responded to a call early Saturday morning for a fire at 1925 Broadway St.
South Toledo home fire leaves one hospitalized
Zachary James Gibson, 30, was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail for allegedly having...
Former Bowling Green H.S. coach facing sexual battery, child porn charges

Latest News

TPD recruitment commercial
Toledo Police Department film recruitment commercial
TPD recruitment commercial
TPD commercial
Elephant death
Columbus Zoo elephant Beco dies from virus
Elephant death
Elephant death
Stolen puppy
Stolen Puppy