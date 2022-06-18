Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Record monthly payments: US consumers feeling sting of higher car prices

According to Kelley Blue Book, the current average monthly car payment is $712. (Source: CNN, KPIX)
By Camila Bernal
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN/KPIX) - We are facing higher prices for almost everything these days - including cars.

With spiking interest rates alongside other factors, these are challenging times to be in the market for a new vehicle.

In California, Roland Pahud says he is currently in the market for a new car. He said he was looking for a larger vehicle.

“I have another car with a lot of mileage, and I need a bigger one,” Pahud said.

Pahud has been looking at a Jeep Wrangler with a sticker price of about $50,000. He says the total would translate into about $800 a month for payments.

According to Kelley Blue Book, those monthly payments would be above the national average of $712.

“This is a new record for monthly payments, and new car prices are actually nearing records,” said Matt Degen, senior editor at KBB.

According to the numbers, new car prices have gone up 12.6% in the last year, with used cars up 16.1%, food at a 10.1% increase, and gas up 48.7%.

But higher gas prices are not necessarily deterring potential car buyers.

“Demand is high, supply is still low, and we’re still in the chip shortage era,” said Raed Malaeb, general manager at Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.”

Current market conditions and higher interest rates are continuing to make it difficult for buyers.

“We don’t see prices decreasing much, and even if they do, keep in mind that interest rates are rising. So, the cost of borrowing money is going up, meaning you’re still going to be paying as much or nearly as much as you were even if prices go down,” Degen said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police on scene of standoff with Kentucky double-murder suspect.
Several-hour long standoff with barricaded man ends in Toledo
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Abbell Associates tells 13abc it plans to purchase the former Sears store near Secor and Central.
$41 million in brownfield projects slated for Toledo, Lucas County
TPD said the victims each handed the suspects money and the suspects then ran away.
TPD: two victims robbed at gunpoint in driveway
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Common introduces a performance at the 62nd annual...
Common concert canceled “due to travel delays”

Latest News

Toledo standoff
Police: Suspect involved in Toledo standoff was wanted for double murder
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June 13, 2022, after the...
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
US opens COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5; shots to begin next week