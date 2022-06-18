Birthday Club
South Toledo home fire leaves one hospitalized

TFRD responded to a call early Saturday morning for a fire at 1925 Broadway St.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were called to a south Toledo home early Saturday morning.

TFRD received a call at 12:50 a.m. that there was a fire at 1925 Broadway St.

Firefighters at the scene said a kitchen fire broke out. Authorities say the cause of the fire was cooking related.

Two people were in the house, and one was taken to the hospital. The person’s condition is not known.

