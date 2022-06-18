Birthday Club
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens

The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from Kroger and Walgreens.
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 400-thousand medication bottles from Kroger and Walgreens have been recalled.

The bottles contain pain relievers including ibuprofen and aspirin.

Nothing is wrong with the medication itself, instead the bottles don’t meet standards for child resistance.

That means a child could open them, and ingest the medicine inside.

The specific bottles covered under the recall are listen on the consumer products safety commission’s website, as well as Kroger and Walgreens’s websites.

