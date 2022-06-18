Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 400-thousand medication bottles from Kroger and Walgreens have been recalled.

The bottles contain pain relievers including ibuprofen and aspirin.

Nothing is wrong with the medication itself, instead the bottles don’t meet standards for child resistance.

That means a child could open them, and ingest the medicine inside.

The specific bottles covered under the recall are listen on the consumer products safety commission’s website, as well as Kroger and Walgreens’s websites.

