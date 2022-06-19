6/19: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows around 60. MONDAY: Getting hot again with highs near 90 under a mix of clouds and sun, but humidity levels will still be low. MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, lows in the upper 60s. TUESDAY: A First Alert Weather Day for blazing sunshine along with hot and humid conditions. Highs will approach the record of 100. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday and still hot with highs in the upper 90s. It’ll also be very humid with scattered t-storms possible. Sunny skies and less humid Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Mainly sunny Friday with highs in the low 90s. The humidity returns Saturday with highs in the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. More clouds for Sunday with t-storms possible and highs in the low 90s.

