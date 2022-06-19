Columbus Zoo elephant Beco dies from virus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Columbus Zoo has lost their 13-year-old elephant, Beco.

On Thursday, Zoo employees noticed Beco wasn’t acting right so they ran some tests.

A blood test came back positive, diagnosing him with a life-threatening virus that soon took his life.

The elephant was born was the Columbus Zoo and lived his whole life there.

The zoo is working to learn more about the virus to help save elephant lives in the future.

