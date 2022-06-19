Man in custody following barricade situation in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was a large police presence on W Bancroft St. between the corners of Ashland Ave. and Collingwood Blvd. early Sunday morning.

SWAT was also on the scene, additionally TFRD and EMS are close and on standby.

Police told 13abc that it is a barricade situation. Shortly after the suspect came out on his own.

Police say he was held up in his attic after making threats and causing a domestic dispute. No one was injured.

The suspect is now in police custody.

This is a developing story, check back for more information later.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.