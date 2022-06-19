Birthday Club
Toledo Police Department film recruitment commercial

TPD shot a recruitment commercial to peak the interest of new recruits.
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police are filming a recruitment commercial.

The commercial is all part of an effort to boost interest in becoming an officer.

The recruitment unit shot the commercial on Morris St, in Toledo.

Sergeant Rocha says the application process for the March 2023 Academy class is underway and Toledo Police needs more people to apply and help fill positions left behind by those who retired this year.

There is no estimated date for the project to be completed.

