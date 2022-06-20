Birthday Club
6/20: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Highs near 100F just in time for the first day of summer
We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for highs near 100F Tuesday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT
Today will be a typical summer afternoon in the mid to upper-80s with clearing clouds... but for the second time in less than a week, we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for highs near 100F tomorrow, with summer officially rolling around at 5:14am. Highs won’t be much cooler Wednesday in the mid-90s, with isolated showers/storms -- and a brief revisit to the 80s before the 90s come back for next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

