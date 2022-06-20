6/20: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Today will be a typical summer afternoon in the mid to upper-80s with clearing clouds... but for the second time in less than a week, we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for highs near 100F tomorrow, with summer officially rolling around at 5:14am. Highs won’t be much cooler Wednesday in the mid-90s, with isolated showers/storms -- and a brief revisit to the 80s before the 90s come back for next weekend.

