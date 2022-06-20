Birthday Club
Blue Man Group among new 2022-2023 season additions at Stranahan Theatre

Blue Man Group is coming to the Stranahan Theatre in January 2023.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Theatre Guild has announced new additions to the 2022-2023 season at the Stranahan Theatre

According to ATG, the updated season includes the addition of “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” as well as two series add-ons including The Four Phantoms in Concert and Blue Man Group.

The 2022-2023 Broadway Season now includes the following touring productions:

  • Five-Show Series
    • “Jesus Christ Superstar”: Oct. 13-16, 2022
    • “Tootsie”: Dec. 1-4, 2022
    • “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan”: Jan. 5-8, 2023
    • “Disney’s The Lion King”: April 19, 2023-May 7, 2023.
    • “Dear Evan Hansen”: June 13-18, 2023
  • Series Add-Ons
    • The Four Phantoms in Concert: Nov. 6, 2022
    • Blue Man Group: Jan. 11-12, 2023

Production tickets and season tickets for the Broadway Series are available here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

