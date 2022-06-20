Blue Man Group among new 2022-2023 season additions at Stranahan Theatre
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Theatre Guild has announced new additions to the 2022-2023 season at the Stranahan Theatre
According to ATG, the updated season includes the addition of “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” as well as two series add-ons including The Four Phantoms in Concert and Blue Man Group.
The 2022-2023 Broadway Season now includes the following touring productions:
- Five-Show Series
- “Jesus Christ Superstar”: Oct. 13-16, 2022
- “Tootsie”: Dec. 1-4, 2022
- “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan”: Jan. 5-8, 2023
- “Disney’s The Lion King”: April 19, 2023-May 7, 2023.
- “Dear Evan Hansen”: June 13-18, 2023
- Series Add-Ons
- The Four Phantoms in Concert: Nov. 6, 2022
- Blue Man Group: Jan. 11-12, 2023
Production tickets and season tickets for the Broadway Series are available here.
