Case Files: The skull of Priscilla Johnson was found miles from her apartment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Priscilla Johnson went out with family and friends on New Year’s Eve 2002. She was dropped off at her apartment in Toledo and that was the last time she was seen alive.

“She was dropped off by family around 2 o’clock on January 1st. The same person that dropped her off came by and knocked on the door and didn’t get any response,’ says Toledo Police Detective William Goodlet.

Detectives say the family member didn’t think much of it and left. More than a week goes by and on January 8th, no one had heard from the 32-year-old. Family went back to her apartment and forced their way inside. Police say they found blood in several rooms inside the duplex. Priscilla was listed as missing and her disappearance was considered suspicious.

Five months went by without a trace of Johnson. On May 6, 2003, a dog on Eber Road was found playing with a human skull. Testing revealed the skull was Johnson’s. The discovery sparked a massive search by law enforcement. A team of nearly 4 dozen officers, mounted patrol and K9s searched the nearby woods and properties surrounding Eber and Angola looking for any additional clues or remains.

Officers never discovered anything else. The rest of the remains were never recovered and detectives were left with more questions than answers. The coroner ruled Johnson’s death a homicide due to unspecified trauma. Items were sent to the state crime lab but police say nothing pointed to a suspect.

Nearly two decades later, the mystery remains and police are hoping someone who has information related to the case will come forward.

“Nothing new has come in in a very long time uh hopefully someone will see this and say I remember something from back then so I guess the best we can do is put it back in the open and see if now someone is willing to come forward,” says Detective Goodlet.

If you have any information about this case, contact Crimestoppers 419-255-1111. You can call or text in tips.

