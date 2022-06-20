The Great Race to make pit stop in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Great Race is making a pit stop in Perrysburg, and the City is welcoming the drivers with a celebration.

The Great Race is a cross-country antique car rally that starts in Rhode Island and ends in North Dakota. This year’s rally includes an overnight stop in the Perrysburg Historic District.

To celebrate The Great Race, Perrysburg is throwing a Great Race Pit Stop Party. The party will take place on June 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“We are excited to bring this unique event to Perrysburg for the first time ever”, race director Jeff Stumb said. “It will be the first time The Great Race has been back to Northwest Ohio since an overnight stop in Findlay back in 2012″.

According to the City of Perrysburg, each Great Race stop is free to the public. Spectators will be able to experience the vintage vehicles up-close and personal during the stop. Once the Great Racers cross the Hemmings Motor News and Hagerty Drivers Club Grand Arch on Louisiana Avenue, the vehicle and driver receive a one-minute introduction to the crowd.

Spectators will be able to experience the vintage vehicles up-close and personal. (City of Perrysburg)

The City says the Great Racers will park their vehicles and are invited to enjoy a private VIP “Taste of Perrysburg” dining experience before visiting with guests.

The Pit Stop Party will include a local Cruise-in with over 600 cars, the Wienermobile, a Kids Zone with free inflatables for ages 10 and under, face painting, live music by Johnny Rodriguez, circus-style street artistry, family-friendly things to do inside the Way Public Library, a window decorating contest with downtown merchants, food trucks, giveaways, and more.

“There’s always something fun in historic Perrysburg, and THE GREAT RACE PIT STOP PARTY is no exception”, said Visit Perrysburg Executive Director Christine Best. “Our community welcomes the Great Racers to our historic district, working together to pull out all the stops and showcase our northwest Ohio hospitality!”

The City says visitors should expect adjustments to traffic and parking to accommodate the expected 12,000 visitors on Pit Stop Party night. There will be a free shuttle to transport visitors to and from Perrysburg Jr. High to the Commodore Building as well as other locations including Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, city public parking lots and Frank Elementary.

According to the City, there will be special handicap-only parking available in the Perry’s Landing parking lot.

For more information and a detailed event map, click here.

