Is inflation leading to more people finding work?

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - As gas prices and inflation continue to soar, could there be an effect on the workforce? Sylvania Chamber of commerce and some local businesses say that the answer is not so clear cut.

The chamber of commerce says that they have a hiring page on their website with a lot of job postings and not a lot of interest, despite inflation.

“It seems to be the same struggle ever since COVID happened, now we just add another challenge to the equation with staffing and price of inflation,” says Ken Wines, the community relations manager for Sylvania Chamber of Commerce.

The owner of a barber shop says he continues to work hard to find employees and keep them, but it isn’t easy.

“Just hiring new people has been kind of tough,” says Kevin Clay, owner of House of Him in Sylvania. “We’ve definitely seen the effects, we’re just doing all that we can do with the people inside our place to hopefully help them through this process. Shoot, even I need help through the process as the owner because things are tough out here for people.”

But, one local cafe owner says the hiring process has gotten much better for her over the last few months. She thinks the reason her business is doing okay with hiring compared to others in town because most of her employees are high school and college students working part time.

“People were getting loans much easier, their getting government funds, and now it’s stopping and prices are going up, so people really need work now,” says Gail Stansley, owner of the Chandler Cafe. “Everyone I hire tells me about the gas prices and how much it’s costing them to get to work, and it’s really concerning.”

In the middle of this inflation high, helping your favorite local businesses is easier than you think.

“Now more than ever it’s important to support your local businesses. That’s how the money stays in the community. We are a very resourceful community, and anything you can order online you can pretty much get done here in Sylvania. So definitely support local,” says Wines.

