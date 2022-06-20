Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen

Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage recently.(Instagram/@jlo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Lopez is getting praised for introducing one of her 14-year-old twins with gender-neutral pronouns at a recent performance.

The singer introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using “they” and “them” after taking the stage at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ‘Blue Diamond’ Gala.

Lopez and Emme, who was carrying a rainbow microphone, sang Christina Perri’s hit, “A Thousand Years.”

The pair previously made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband, actor and singer Marc Anthony.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens
Heavy police presence at W Bancroft St. between the corners of Ashland Ave. and Collingwood Blvd.
Man in custody following barricade situation in Toledo
The Monroe County Coroner was seen taking one person away from a garage fire in Petersburg...
12-year-old dies in Petersburg garage fire
Raymond L. Walker, 55, is charged with child solicitation and distribution of obscene matter to...
Toledo man already registered as sex offender charged with child solicitation in Indiana
Toledo Police on scene of standoff with Kentucky double-murder suspect.
Standoff ends in Toledo for man wanted in KY double murder

Latest News

To celebrate The Great Race, Perrysburg is throwing a Great Race Pit Stop Party.
The Great Race to make pit stop in Perrysburg
One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
Uncommon surgery saves dad's life
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering
Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Road.
Stolen bulldozer used in attempted murder case, investigators say