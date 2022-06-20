Birthday Club
June 20th Weather Forecast

Intense Heat Returns Tuesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds and scattered showers have been with us early this morning and a little patchy light rain is possible till about mid-morning. A little sunshine is expected for the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s today. Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day for heat as highs will likely reach the upper 90s. Wednesday will be in the middle 90s with the chance of a few thunderstorms southeast of US 24 in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the middle to upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Highs make a return to the low to middle 90s over the weekend with the chance for a late day storm on Sunday. Early next week will be much cooler.

