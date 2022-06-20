Birthday Club
One dead in Petersburg garage fire

Petersburg fire
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Coroner was seen taking one person away from a garage fire in Petersburg Monday morning.

Crews were called to a location on the 100 block of Walnut.

A garage with a boat parked alongside had extensive fire damage but was still standing.

The fire remains under investigation.

