Toledo city pools to offer free swim lessons in July

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo city pools are offering free swim lessons throughout the month of July.

According to the City of Toledo, registration is required to take part in the free swim lessons and spots are limited.

If you have any questions or need any help, you can call 419-936-2700 or email dawn.cousino@toledo.oh.gov.

Here is the schedule for the free swim lessons:

  • Wednesday, July 6 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 7 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 13 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 14 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 20 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 21 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 28 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

