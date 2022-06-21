Birthday Club
6/21: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Hot town, summer in the city...
Highs topping out near 100F for the second day in less than a week! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a toasty Tuesday, and our 3rd First Alert Weather Day in the past week! Highs will top out near 100F for this first day of summer, likely falling just short of the mark due to building humidity through the afternoon. Wednesday will only be a few degrees cooler, but still a day to drink plenty of water and stay cool as best as you can. It’s a brief 80s throwback Thursday/Friday, with the 90s returning for the weekend. Rain chances are minimal, with isolated storms well to the southeast of Toledo tomorrow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

