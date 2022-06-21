Bowling Green parklet incorporates bike rack in design

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green parklet has incorporated a bike rack into one of their parklets.

Jason Woodcock, BGSU architectural design student, is an avid bike rider.

“I bike except when the roads are covered in ice,” said Woodcock.

Woodcock designed the parklets with hopes of them encouraging others to travel downtown by bicycle.

Jason Woodcock - one of the BGSU students who helped design these parklets. (Provided by Rachel Phipps)

A bike rack runs half the length of the parklet platform and there are planters and built-in seating to give visitors a chance to relax.

This parklet sits outside Grounds for Thought Roaster on South Main St.

In addition to the rack, there is storage for longboards and skateboards under the planters.

“Bowling Green is a great bicycle town – and bicycles are a great way for students to travel downtown,” said Woodcock. “I hope my parklet design gets community members downtown to explore by all sorts of different modes of transportation.”

The parklets in downtown BG were built by Ellen Fure Smith, artist and owner of Little Bare Furniture and Parklet Project member. Students, faculty and staff in the BGSU School of Art’s Integrated Studio assisted with the project.

“Jason has been involved in all of the new parklet designs this season. He has been a tremendous resource as we convey our ideas and designs to downtown merchants,” said Smith. “I’m so grateful for all of Jason’s hard work. The Parklet Project would not have gotten over the finish line this season without him.”

The city’s three original parklets are in front of Ground for Thought, Juniper Brewing Company/Waddington Jewelers, and Kabob it. New parklets were added this May in front of SamBs, Flatlands Coffee and Novel Blends.

Sue Wolf and Wolf’s Blooms and Berries planted flowers in the parklet planter boxes.

The Parklet Project is a fundraising effort that was launched in 2021 to assist downtown business install the city’s first parklets. More than 70 individuals and local businesses supported the project and this year’s parklets have been funded by a $50,000 grant through T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant Program.

Bowling Green is one of just 25 communities nationwide to be awarded funds through this program.

Anyone who wants to support future parklets can do so by sending a a contribution to “Downtown Foundation, Inc. – Parklets,” Jeff Dennis, PO Box 406, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or visit the Parklet Project page on Bowling Green’s downtown website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.