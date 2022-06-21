Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Feel Good Friday: Savoring Sweet Success

Feel Good Friday - Northview wins baseball state championship
By Sashem Brey
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Northview High School baseball team is basking in the glory of making school history, scoring the title of Division I State Champs for the first time!

Days after defeating Grove City, teammates joined 13abc’s Sashem Brey to reminisce about their big win in Akron.

Incoming senior, Ayden Hall, said the season’s finale is still sinking in. “It’s kind of like a dream. We all know we did it, but it’s still hard to believe that we did it.”

Centerfield, Braden Tackett agreed. “I had a conversation with my father and he was talking how the magnitude of this isn’t really appreciated yet. We’re 18, 17, 16 years old, and we’re gonna be hearing about this for the rest of our lives!”

The young men say the fact that many considered them to be the “underdogs” ended up being a motivating factor.

“Early in the year, no one picked us to win. We were picked fourth to finish in the league. We kind of knew that was a little bit of an underestimate of ourselves, and we just wanted to prove everybody wrong,” said catcher, Garrett Draper.

Last weekend, members of the Sylvania community celebrated the team with a parade and party at the school.

Outgoing senior Benny Crooks said, this year’s victory was hopefully the set-up to future success for this team that grew to be brothers. “I love all of them. Wish them the best next year. Let’s do it again!”

If you have an idea to submit for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was identified as Malaki Christian Giles, a student at Summerfield Schools.
12-year-old dies in Petersburg garage fire
The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens
Raymond L. Walker, 55, is charged with child solicitation and distribution of obscene matter to...
Toledo man already registered as sex offender charged with child solicitation in Indiana
Police evacuated the area around S&S landscaping for an armed, barricaded man on June 20, 2022.
Armed barricaded man at Findlay business surrenders peacefully
Heavy police presence at W Bancroft St. between the corners of Ashland Ave. and Collingwood Blvd.
TPD: Barricade suspect held woman against her will, assaulted her

Latest News

Feel Good Friday
Feel Good Friday: A dose of pure puppy love
Feel Good Friday: A Dose of Pure Puppy Love
Feel Good Friday: A dose of pure puppy love
Sugar and her Mac and Cheese food truck are headed to Food Network
Feel Good Friday: Maybe Cheese Born With It
This week's Feel Good Friday features Maybe Cheese Born with It, a Toledo food truck that will...
Feel Good Friday: Maybe Cheese Born With It