Feel Good Friday: Savoring Sweet Success

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Northview High School baseball team is basking in the glory of making school history, scoring the title of Division I State Champs for the first time!

Days after defeating Grove City, teammates joined 13abc’s Sashem Brey to reminisce about their big win in Akron.

Incoming senior, Ayden Hall, said the season’s finale is still sinking in. “It’s kind of like a dream. We all know we did it, but it’s still hard to believe that we did it.”

Centerfield, Braden Tackett agreed. “I had a conversation with my father and he was talking how the magnitude of this isn’t really appreciated yet. We’re 18, 17, 16 years old, and we’re gonna be hearing about this for the rest of our lives!”

The young men say the fact that many considered them to be the “underdogs” ended up being a motivating factor.

“Early in the year, no one picked us to win. We were picked fourth to finish in the league. We kind of knew that was a little bit of an underestimate of ourselves, and we just wanted to prove everybody wrong,” said catcher, Garrett Draper.

Last weekend, members of the Sylvania community celebrated the team with a parade and party at the school.

Outgoing senior Benny Crooks said, this year’s victory was hopefully the set-up to future success for this team that grew to be brothers. “I love all of them. Wish them the best next year. Let’s do it again!”

