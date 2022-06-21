Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Area around Findlay business evacuated for armed barricaded man

Police evacuated the area around SS landscaping for an armed, barricaded man on June 20, 2022.
Police evacuated the area around SS landscaping for an armed, barricaded man on June 20, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have evacuated the area around a Findlay business due to an armed barricaded man inside.

Police evacuated the area around SS Landscaping in the 600 block of Olive Street in Findlay Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Officials responded to a call of a suicidal man from Wood County at SS landscaping, which may be his employer, police said. The man is alone after evacuations.

They say a white man in his 30s is armed and still inside the business at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens
The child was identified as Malaki Christian Giles, a student at Summerfield Schools.
12-year-old dies in Petersburg garage fire
Heavy police presence at W Bancroft St. between the corners of Ashland Ave. and Collingwood Blvd.
Man in custody following barricade situation in Toledo
Raymond L. Walker, 55, is charged with child solicitation and distribution of obscene matter to...
Toledo man already registered as sex offender charged with child solicitation in Indiana
Toledo Police on scene of standoff with Kentucky double-murder suspect.
Standoff ends in Toledo for man wanted in KY double murder

Latest News

6/20/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/20/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Local business owners talk about trends they are seeing
Is inflation leading to more people finding work?
Is inflation affecting the workforce?
Is inflation affecting the workforce?
Experts say heatstroke can kill your dog in a matter of minutes
Humane Society investigators expect to handle a high volume of cases involving pets in the heat this week