Area around Findlay business evacuated for armed barricaded man

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have evacuated the area around a Findlay business due to an armed barricaded man inside.

Police evacuated the area around SS Landscaping in the 600 block of Olive Street in Findlay Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Officials responded to a call of a suicidal man from Wood County at SS landscaping, which may be his employer, police said. The man is alone after evacuations.

They say a white man in his 30s is armed and still inside the business at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

