Area around Findlay business evacuated for armed barricaded man
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have evacuated the area around a Findlay business due to an armed barricaded man inside.
Police evacuated the area around SS Landscaping in the 600 block of Olive Street in Findlay Monday around 4:30 p.m.
Officials responded to a call of a suicidal man from Wood County at SS landscaping, which may be his employer, police said. The man is alone after evacuations.
They say a white man in his 30s is armed and still inside the business at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.