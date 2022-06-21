GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Genoa Quarry at Veterans Memorial Park closed Wednesday morning due to a search for potential evidence in a crime.

According to a Facebook post, the quarry was closed around 8 a.m. due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said he received a tip that there may be a vehicle in the quarry that may be involved in a past crime.

Toledo Fire said they were contacted around 7 a.m. for help using their side sonar equipment. TRFD has joined BCI on the scene to assist with the search.

Officials say this was a scheduled search.

Genoa Quarry closed as law enforcement searches for vehicle beneath the water. (WTVG)

