Genoa Quarry closed as law enforcement searches for vehicle beneath the water.

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Genoa Quarry at Veterans Memorial Park closed Wednesday morning due to a search for potential evidence in a crime.

According to a Facebook post, the quarry was closed around 8 a.m. due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said he received a tip that there may be a vehicle in the quarry that may be involved in a past crime.

Toledo Fire said they were contacted around 7 a.m. for help using their side sonar equipment. TRFD has joined BCI on the scene to assist with the search.

Officials say this was a scheduled search.

