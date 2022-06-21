Jazz in the Garden, Metroparks Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Enjoy warm summer nights and cool jazz tunes at Toledo Botanical Garden this summer.

Starting July 7 and continuing every Thursday up until September 8, regional artists will be preforming at 6:30 p.m.

The event is cash only and each regular price ticket is $10. Metropark members can receive 50% off on two tickets, making each $5.

Children under 12-years-old are free with a paid adult. No reservations are required, and gates open at 5:30 p.m. Remember to bring a blanket or chair. Food trucks will be at the event.

Parking will be located at the Bancroft St. entrance and disability parking will be at Elmer Dr. entrance.

Music Schedule:

July 7 – Toledo Jazz Orchestra

July 14 – Ramona Collins Quintet

July 21 – 6th Edition

July 28 – Cake Walkin’ Jass Band

August 4 – Gene Parker Quintet

August 11 – Mike Lorenz Trio

August 18 – Jason Quick Trio

August 25 – Zen Zadravek Quartet

September 1 – Travis Auckerman’s Spruce and Mahogany Trio

September 8 – Tumbao Bravo

Note: On Thursdays July 7 through September 8, Toledo Botanical Garden will close to the public at 1 p.m. to set-up for Jazz in the Garden.

For more information, visit Metroparks Toledo website.

