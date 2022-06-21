June 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot today with a high in the middle to upper 90s. The heat index is expected to reach the upper 90s. Wednesday will bring highs in the middle 90s with a slim chance of a shower southeast of Toledo. Thursday and Friday will bring more sunshine with highs in the middle 80s to around 90. The weekend will be hotter with highs in the low 90s. There is a chance for a few scattered showers and storms late on Sunday. Next week is expected to be cooler. An extended period of dry weather compared to normal is expected to last the next few weeks.

