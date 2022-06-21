Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

June 21st Weather Forecast

Hot, Sunny, and Dry Forecast
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot today with a high in the middle to upper 90s. The heat index is expected to reach the upper 90s. Wednesday will bring highs in the middle 90s with a slim chance of a shower southeast of Toledo. Thursday and Friday will bring more sunshine with highs in the middle 80s to around 90. The weekend will be hotter with highs in the low 90s. There is a chance for a few scattered showers and storms late on Sunday. Next week is expected to be cooler. An extended period of dry weather compared to normal is expected to last the next few weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was identified as Malaki Christian Giles, a student at Summerfield Schools.
12-year-old dies in Petersburg garage fire
The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens
Raymond L. Walker, 55, is charged with child solicitation and distribution of obscene matter to...
Toledo man already registered as sex offender charged with child solicitation in Indiana
Heavy police presence at W Bancroft St. between the corners of Ashland Ave. and Collingwood Blvd.
TPD: Barricade suspect held woman against her will, assaulted her
Police evacuated the area around S&S landscaping for an armed, barricaded man on June 20, 2022.
Armed barricaded man at Findlay business surrenders peacefully

Latest News

6/20/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/20/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for highs near 100F Tuesday. Dan Smith explains.
6/20: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for highs near 100F Tuesday. Dan Smith explains.
6/20: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Intense Heat Returns Tuesday
June 20th Weather Forecast