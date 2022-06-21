Maumee Bay State Park beach under Bacteria Contamination Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health has posted a Bacteria Contamination Advisory for the beach at Maumee Bay State Park.

ODH posted the advisory on June 21 at 10 a.m. According to the ODH website, a Bacteria Contamination Advisory is posted when the level of bacteria in the water has reached levels that are unsafe and could make you sick. Children, the elderly and anyone in ill health or who have weakened immune systems are advised not to swim.

Through a grant from USEPA, ODH participates in the BeachGuard system which monitors beaches along Lake Erie for E. coli bacteria by collecting water samples at the beaches and reporting results to the public.

According to ODH, if sample results are greater than the recreational standard of 235 colony forming units, an advisory is posted to warn swimmers. The advisory then remains posted until results from another sample are below the recreational standard.

Click here to see a map of the current advisories that are posted.

To learn more information about ODH and the BeachGuard system, check out the ODH website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.