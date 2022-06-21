Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Maumee Bay State Park beach under Bacteria Contamination Advisory

Children, the elderly and anyone in ill health or who have weakened immune systems are advised...
Children, the elderly and anyone in ill health or who have weakened immune systems are advised not to swim.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health has posted a Bacteria Contamination Advisory for the beach at Maumee Bay State Park.

ODH posted the advisory on June 21 at 10 a.m. According to the ODH website, a Bacteria Contamination Advisory is posted when the level of bacteria in the water has reached levels that are unsafe and could make you sick. Children, the elderly and anyone in ill health or who have weakened immune systems are advised not to swim.

Through a grant from USEPA, ODH participates in the BeachGuard system which monitors beaches along Lake Erie for E. coli bacteria by collecting water samples at the beaches and reporting results to the public.

According to ODH, if sample results are greater than the recreational standard of 235 colony forming units, an advisory is posted to warn swimmers. The advisory then remains posted until results from another sample are below the recreational standard.

Click here to see a map of the current advisories that are posted.

To learn more information about ODH and the BeachGuard system, check out the ODH website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was identified as Malaki Christian Giles, a student at Summerfield Schools.
12-year-old dies in Petersburg garage fire
The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens
Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all...
11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo
Raymond L. Walker, 55, is charged with child solicitation and distribution of obscene matter to...
Toledo man already registered as sex offender charged with child solicitation in Indiana
Police evacuated the area around S&S landscaping for an armed, barricaded man on June 20, 2022.
Armed barricaded man at Findlay business surrenders peacefully

Latest News

Genoa Quarry closed as law enforcement searches for vehicle beneath the water.
Genoa Quarry closed as law enforcement searches for vehicle beneath the water
Plenty of activities open for Toledo kids this summer
Plenty of activities open for Toledo kids this summer
Moment of Science: Rainbows
Plenty of activities open for Toledo kids this summer
Plenty of activities open for Toledo kids this summer