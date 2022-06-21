Moment of Science: Rainbows

The world is a carousel of color... and from bags of Skittles to frustrating levels of Mario Kart, rainbows are everywhere! This week, we’re taking a closer look at one of nature’s most fascinating phenomena, and we’re starting back in grade school.

* You may have remembered “ROY G BIV” from way back when: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet. That’s the easy version... in reality, the color spectrum doesn’t end at 7. That’s still more than some philosophers were willing to admit. The Greek poet Homer said rainbows are only made of the color purple. Xenophanes got a little closer, basically saying it was a blend of three colors: red, purple, and a greenish-yellow hue right in between. When Aristotle was writing the first-ever work on meteorology -- yep, we get the word from him -- he agreed with Xenophanes, writing “The rainbow has three colors, and these three, and no others.” Along comes Sir Isaac Newton, who added orange and indigo... but really, you can make arguments for a set number or infinite number of colors blending together. The real key came when Newton and Rene Descartes both separated white light into the full spectrum, discovering that rainbows were caused by that sunlight refracting or bending through water droplets.

* Here are the key factors to seeing a rainbow... first off, you need to be between the sun and rain. That part’s easy enough. Next, the sun should be at your back to get that angle just right... namely, 42 degrees. That’s the magic number for how much that beam of white light gets bent through a water droplet, and it’s why you see them after morning showers or late-day storms and not high noon. Once that light bounces around inside those droplets, it will appear opposite of the sun, and larger raindrops will end up creating brighter bands.

* Rainbows are actually a full 360-degree circle, but because we typically are seeing them from the ground, that arc simply stops at the horizon from our perspective. You may have heard of “sun dogs”, which work at a 22-degree angle since the light passes through wispy, thin, high clouds with flat ice crystals and not liquid droplets. They end up creating partial rainbows on either side of the Sun... which you should not be looking directly at anyway.

* Sometimes, you can get a double rainbow all the way across the sky. That just means the light beam gets bent a second time through before reaching your eyes. Notice that the colors end up inverted between the two arcs, with red touching red, and the second one is more faint since it’s been bouncing around, getting refracted and diluted before reaching you.

* One more note: Have you ever noticed the sky looks darker between those two rainbows? That’s called an “Alexander’s Band”, named after Alexander of Aphrodisias who first described the effect around 200 AD. It happens because light reflecting once through raindrops will brighten the sky inside the bow, and doing it twice brightens the outside instead. The light in between mostly fails to reach the observer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.